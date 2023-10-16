3-Degree Guarantee
Data: Georgia juvenile arrests lower, then rise slightly in five-year timeframe

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One in 14 arrests are people younger than 18, according to the U.S. Department of Juvenile Justice.

In 2021, there were almost 10,000 juvenile arrests across several different crimes, crime data from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows.

From 2017 to 2021, larceny was among the highest crimes juveniles were arrested for. Disorderly conduct and marijuana were also among the highest for that five-year time period.

To read the full report of crime data, click here.

