DeKalb County firefighter injured battling house fire
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter was injured Monday while battling a house fire in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at a home on Treasure Court shortly after 12:40 p.m.
“Heavy flames” were coming out of the home and everyone was able to get out from the fire, a DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesperson said.
Fire rescue officials said the firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a burn on their hand.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.