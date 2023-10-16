DeKalb County firefighter injured battling house fire

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter was injured Monday while battling a house fire in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at a home on Treasure Court shortly after 12:40 p.m.

“Heavy flames” were coming out of the home and everyone was able to get out from the fire, a DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesperson said.

Fire rescue officials said the firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a burn on their hand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

