Early voting kicks off in Georgia today. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.

Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia. School boards and several legislative seats are up for grabs this year.

There are a number of important dates to keep before you head to the polls.

What dates do I need to keep in mind for this election?

  • Oct. 16: First day to start mailing in absentee ballots for November general and special election
  • Oct. 16: Early voting begins for November general election
  • Oct. 17: First day of public exhibition of sample ballot for November general election
  • Oct. 21: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 22: Optional Sunday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 27: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot application for November general election
  • Oct. 28: Mandatory Saturday voting for November general election
  • Oct. 29: Optional Sunday voting for November general election
  • Nov. 7: Election Day for November general election
  • Dec. 5: Election day for runoff election (if needed)

Need to check your voter registration status? Click here. Need to know how to vote in Georgia? Click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

