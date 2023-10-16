Early voting for November elections begins in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early voting for local November elections started Monday in Georgia.

Anyone who is registered to vote can cast a ballot in person up to three weeks before the actual day of the election, which is Nov. 7.

Georgia guarantees at least three weeks of early in-person voting, including at least two Saturdays and some Sundays at the discretion of the counties.

Election officials said it helps cut down on long lines on Election Day and offers options to working voters and parents and parents some options.

“The idea was to give people the opportunity to go when it is convenient,” said Patrise Perkins-Hooker, chair of the Fulton County Board of Elections. “We are strongly encouraging voters in Fulton County to take advantage of early voting.”

So far, they seem to be doing just that. In November 2020, 46% of Fulton County voters voted early and in person. The next January in 2021, 75% of voters used the method, and in November 2022, the number held relatively steady at 72%.

“We have a huge number of registered voters, with over 800,000 and if all of them showed on Election Day, it would just come to a grind, just stop,” said Perkins-Hooker. “But by then coming early, over a period of time, there are no long lines and there’s no wait times and that really just makes the experience of voting less traumatic on voters.”

For those voting early and in person, you don’t even have to show up to your assigned precinct. Just make sure you’re in your registered county and bring your license or ID to any precinct. They can pull up the correct ballot for you.

Precinct hours are typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but you can also check your county’s elections page to see.

This year in Atlanta, five of the Atlanta Public School Board seats are up for grabs.

“Everyone, regardless of whether or not you have children in your home, should care about these school board races,” said Perkins-Hooker. “The school board sets priorities for curriculum, and the training of our children.”

Other places, like Brookhaven and College Park, are voting on the position of mayor in November.

