Falcons defensive lineman giving back to celebrate career milestone

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman is giving back to the community to celebrate a career milestone, according to the Falcons.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell became the 41st player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks during the Falcons’ loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday. Campbell recorded the sack late in the first half.

The Falcons said Campbell is celebrating the milestone with the “100 Sack Give Back” initiative. Campbell will donate $100,000 to 100 teachers in the cities he has played in during his 16-year NFL career: Atlanta, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Phoenix.

He will also donate an additional $20,000 to teachers in Denver and Miami. The 37-year-old grew up in Denver and attended the University of Miami.

Each teacher will receive $500.

Campbell said in a press release, “I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.