3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Falcons defensive lineman giving back to celebrate career milestone

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his 100th career quarterback...
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his 100th career quarterback sack against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman is giving back to the community to celebrate a career milestone, according to the Falcons.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell became the 41st player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks during the Falcons’ loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday. Campbell recorded the sack late in the first half.

The Falcons said Campbell is celebrating the milestone with the “100 Sack Give Back” initiative. Campbell will donate $100,000 to 100 teachers in the cities he has played in during his 16-year NFL career: Atlanta, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Phoenix.

He will also donate an additional $20,000 to teachers in Denver and Miami. The 37-year-old grew up in Denver and attended the University of Miami.

Each teacher will receive $500.

Campbell said in a press release, “I want to share this milestone with the special communities that cheered for me and supported me throughout my career. I want to share this moment with them because teachers are the most important part of any community.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade: Photos, video and more!
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

Desmond Ridder
Ridder looking to move on from performance against the Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons prepare for Jaguars in international matchup
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on IR with possible season-ending shoulder injury
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons’ offense looking for answers after 7 sacks allowed reveal ‘tough lessons’