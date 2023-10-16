3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Colder and breezy today with a few light showers

Highs will only climb into mid to upper 50s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the jacket, it is a cold start across North Georgia with temperatures in the 40s.

Through the day, clouds will build, leaving us partly sunny and even a little misty. High temperatures today will only climb into the mid to upper 50s, but with wind gusts 20-25mph, it will feel more like the upper 40s to low 50s through most of the day.

The afternoon will bring an opportunity for a few light showers to roll in from north to south, especially for those of you north of I-20.

Sunshine returns in full force tomorrow and Wednesday before clouds build again Thursday ahead of a cold front.

The mornings will stay in the 40s through Wednesday morning before heading into the 50s late week.

Highs will stay in 60s to low 70s all week, even after our front.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday as widespread showers look possible along a front with maybe an isolated rumble of thunder, but this clears by the weekend leaving us dry for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will climb into the mid 50s to near 60 south of the city.
