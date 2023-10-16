Georgia lawmakers supportive of help for youth violence prevention programs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State agencies and nonprofits trying to keep kids away from crime were called to the Georgia Capitol on Monday. State lawmakers are looking for ways to reverse violent trends. Some suggestions included more funding for pre-existing programs already working with at-risk youth.

According to the US Department of Juvenile Justice, people younger than 18 account for 1 in 14 arrests. The majority of them were arrested for robbery.

State lawmakers recounted stories from their own district of gang violence, robberies, and murders. They had numerous questions for the groups from atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, and Savannah.

Cedril Hill and Reggie Lewis represented Cure Violence in Columbus.

John Bush from Savannah presented data from the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Dr. Audrey Armistad with Children in Need of Services in Augusta said their program works with more than 1,200 kids. In Richmond County, thousands of kids in their county are not going to school, hundreds are on probation, and 17 people under the age of 18 were murdered in the last year.

“We come before a committee like this to say we need resources so we can have these same kids in the building every single day to provide them with the services they need,” said Armistad.

Urban Affairs Committee chairman Rep Brian Prince said he’s not going to present any youth violence legislation this next session, but other lawmakers said this would be one of their legislative priorities in January.

“These youth are our tomorrow and we have to invest in them now. They are going to be the ones sitting in this legislative body, making decisions for the rest of the state, coaching, teaching, doctors, lawyers, that’s our future. And if we don’t invest in them now, it’s so important now that we get to them, so that they can see a clear path.,” said Rep. Prince.

