Gwinnett County PD investigating after man dies after being found shot in parked car

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on Allen Street about a person who was shot.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in his car in Buford, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on Allen Street about a person who was shot. Police said a man was found shot inside his parked car.

The victim, later identified as Quentin Cantrell, 35, later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing into what led up to the shooting. Police also said they are “trying to identify at least two other individuals who may be involved,” but did not release any further information on who might be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or send in information online.

