Judge: Expect a 5-month trial for Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro

450 jurors summoned Friday for first Donald Trump-election interference trial
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County judge overseeing the historic indictment of the nation’s 45th president and 18 of his allies has told attorneys to expect a five-month trial for two of those co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

During a Monday hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee also said 450 potential jurors have been summoned to appear at 7 a.m. on Friday, who will also then fill out questionnaires that will be uploaded electronically later in the day.

The first criminal trials with direct ties to former President Donald Trump are set to begin next week in Atlanta.

Both Powell and Chesebro have filed motions asking for a speedy trial, motions that were eventually approved by McAfee.

McAfee also has already granted a motion from prosecutors regarding juror identification protections. In his order, he wrote, “no person shall videotape, photograph, draw in a realistic or otherwise identifiable manner, or otherwise record images, statements, or conversations of jurors/prospective jurors in any manner,” and “jurors/prospective jurors shall be identified by number only in court filings or in open court during the pendency of trial.

“Further, no party shall disclose during the pendency of the trial any list of jurors/prospective jurors or responses to juror questionnaires provided to the parties, juror strike sheets, or any notes containing identifying information of jurors/prospective jurors, unless permitted by the Court to disclose such information,” his order stated.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump and his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

One defendant, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, has already pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to testify in further proceedings. The other 18 defendants, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty.

