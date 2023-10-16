Man arrested after Paulding County meet up to buy dirt bike turns deadly, sheriff’s office says

HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after a meet-up to buy a dirt bike turned into a deadly shooting in Paulding County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Swink, 41, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vega-Aguirre was charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office said the two met up Saturday about purchasing a dirt bike on Shenandoah Drive in Hiram. The sheriff’s office said a confrontation happened and Swink was shot multiple times.

Vega-Aguirre was arrested after being pulled over in a rideshare, the sheriff’s office said.

Vega-Aguirre is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.