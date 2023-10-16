3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested after Paulding County meet up to buy dirt bike turns deadly, sheriff’s office says

Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Swink, 41,...
Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Swink, 41, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said. He was charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.(Paulding County Sheriff’s Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after a meet-up to buy a dirt bike turned into a deadly shooting in Paulding County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Swink, 41, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vega-Aguirre was charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office said the two met up Saturday about purchasing a dirt bike on Shenandoah Drive in Hiram. The sheriff’s office said a confrontation happened and Swink was shot multiple times.

Vega-Aguirre was arrested after being pulled over in a rideshare, the sheriff’s office said.

Vega-Aguirre is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade: Photos, video and more!
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

In 2021, there were almost 10,000 juvenile arrests across several different crimes, crime data...
Data: Georgia juvenile arrests lower, then rise slightly in five-year timeframe
The DNA also tied him to several other assaults in DeKalb County in that time period, the...
Man pleads guilty to 1994 sexual assault, DeKalb County District Attorney says
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on Allen Street about a person who...
Gwinnett County PD investigating after man dies after being found shot in parked car
The fire happened at a home on Treasure Court shortly after 12:40 p.m.
DeKalb County firefighter injured battling house fire