Man dies after being shot by deputy in Camden County, GBI says

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop in Camden County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the GBI, deputies stopped Leonard Allan Cure, 53, on I-95 around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the GBI, Cure complied with the officer until he learned he was under arrest. The GBI said the deputy shot Cure with a taser and then the deputy was assaulted. The deputy tased Cure again, but he was still defiant, according to the GBI.

The officer shot Cure with his gun, who later died of his injuries, the GBI said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

The GBI said this marks the 80th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

