Man found shot to death between 2 buildings in Gwinnett County

The scene of a homicide investigation on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.
The scene of a homicide investigation on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says around 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a few reports of “discharging firearm” in the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross. After a search of the area, they located the body of a man in between an apartment building at the Canopy Glen complex and a building on a neighboring property in the area of Pirkle Road and Hampton Ridge Road.

Investigators say they believe there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals just before the 911 calls were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

No arrests have been made at this time.
