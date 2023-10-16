Man pleads guilty to 1994 sexual assault, DeKalb County District Attorney says

3-Degree Guarantee
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man pleaded guilty to a 1994 sexual assault in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

The district attorney’s office said a sexual assault kit from the case was tested in 2020 and tied Charlie Scott to the case after a positive DNA match.

Scott had already been arrested for sexual assaults in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, the district attorney’s office said. He was arrested in 1995, tried before a military court, sentenced to 40 years and released in 2020. He was arrested again in April 2021 and extradited from Missouri to DeKalb County.

The district attorney’s office said the DNA from the 1994 case was confirmed as Scott’s in 2022 and it also tied him to several other assaults in DeKalb County in that time period.

On Aug. 6, 1994, a 15-year-old girl was raped at the Colony Ridge Apartment complex on Glenwood Road, the district attorney’s office said. She was forced into bushes at the complex by gunpoint and assaulted.

Scott was already on the run at the time of the rape, the district attorney’s office said.

Scott, 59, was convicted of rape, kidnapping and sexual assault.

He was sentenced to life and must serve 15 years in prison. He must then spend the rest of his life on probation. He cannot have contact with minors or any of the victims.

