Metro Atlanta man flies to Israel to help amid war

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It’s not a battle. It’s not a war. It’s not about land, It’s not about religion. It’s evil, basically just evil,” said Atsmon Paz.

Atsmon Paz flew from metro Atlanta to Tel Aviv last Thursday.

The 65-year-old left his family thousands of miles away to stand with Israel.

“My parents are Holocaust survivors and they fled the Holocaust and came here and build a country. And that’s why we’re back here and that’s why we’ll prevail,” he said.

Paz says he grew up in Tel Aviv.

He’s one of thousands of volunteers from around the world who joined a civic aid organization called “Brothers and Sisters for Israel.”

The group, Paz says, works around the clock to support victims and families, evacuate wounded and stranded civilians from war zones, and deliver meals and clothing to army bases, hospitals, and more.

Paz spoke with Atlanta News First from inside a “situation room,” where he says these grassroots efforts are taking place.

“We have engineers and high tech and, of course, folks who are looking for these missing people. That’s a whole operation by itself,” Paz said.

Paz says he will return to his wife and four kids in the next few weeks.

He’s hoping for peace with the Palestinian people, but says he stands with Israelis who have no choice but to fight back against Hamas, so this will never happen again.

“Nobody wants this. We didn’t sign up for this. We’re being forced to do that. And actually, we hate that we are forced to do that,” he said.

