Murder trial set to begin for slain Gwinnett County football coach

By Bridget Spencer and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The trial for a beloved Gwinnett County football coach who was killed during an attempted carjacking is set to begin Monday morning.

David Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins are accused of ambushing and murdering Bradley Coleman while he was putting air in his tire at a QT gas station in Peachtree Corners in 2022.

Jury selection begins Monday in the case, and the trial will start shortly after that process is complete. His family is hoping justice will be served.

Coleman, a dad and a beloved coach, was also a standout athlete himself. Those who knew him say he was a family man, very talented, and even launched his own clothing line.

“He’s very passionate about people and sports. He did a great job all the time in every area, that’s why he was successful in his clothing line, he’s successful in his life because he brought a different passion a lot of people didn’t bring,” said Reggie Stancil, a fellow coach and friend.

Coleman leaves behind a young daughter. His family created a scholarship foundation in his name to continue the work he started.

