Nonprofit embeds case manager in East Atlanta to address homelessness

Michael Nolan
Michael Nolan(WANF)
By Zac Summers
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local nonprofit that works with people experiencing homelessness and hunger is taking its outreach to the streets.

Intown Cares recently announced that it is embedding a case manager in East Atlanta to address and better support the neighborhood’s unhoused population. The collaborative partnership between city leaders, neighborhood residents, and business owners, came to fruition after some neighbors saw the need for compassionate solutions

Michael Nolan, who has 20 years of experience as a trauma specialist and harm reductionist, was named the case manager. He spends 40 hours a week in and around the neighborhood providing outreach and navigation services to people experiencing homelessness.

“A big part of reversing the obstacles we have in East Atlanta is helping the entire community understand the obstacles,” said Nolan. “We have to understand the individual issues, the systemic issues that lead to homelessness, and the issues we have here.”

Nolan utilizes Intown’s five-step model: engage people, build trust, enroll them into the program, connect them with services, and find them permanent housing.

“Building trust and rapport is the only way I’m effective in doing what I do,” Nolan said. “The first step has to be connecting with them so you can find out what their needs are.”

“Our communities face unprecedented challenges, between the housing affordability crisis, soaring costs of living, and pervasive drug epidemic, supportive health services are being pushed to the brink,” said Councilmember Bakhtiari in a press release. “Rather than assigning blame or holding onto hope, we’re taking concrete steps.

In addition to Nolan’s on-the-ground presence, the organization will hold quarterly meetings and trainings to engage and educate neighborhood stakeholders about the issue.

“Getting folks focused on a neighborhood long-term is going to be a big part of stemming the tide of homelessness around the city,” said Brad Schweers, executive director of Intown Cares. “It’s the kind of work that takes a while to bear fruit.”

If the pilot program proves successful, Intown Cares could embed case managers in other neighborhoods around the city, according to Schweers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

