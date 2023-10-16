One year later, city still hoping a new hospital system will move in to former Atlanta Medical Center site

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been one year since Wellstar Health System closed the emergency room at the Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), and Nov. 1 marks one year since the entire 25-acre site shuttered its doors.

“It’s like a huge open wound in Atlanta,” said Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond.

Mayor Andre Dickens is set to extend the moratorium on redevelopment next week, when the current moratorium expires, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Bond said the city council is following the mayor’s direction in trying to lure a new hospital system to fill the vacant site.

“We need to be wise, prudent, and deliberate about how that site is redeveloped,” said Bond.

“It’s clear. We need another level one trauma center so that would be the No. 1 priority for me,” he said.

Since the closure of AMC, Grady Memorial Hospital has seen a 35-40% increase in trauma patients, according to a Grady spokesperson.

“A lot of people depended on coming here (to AMC,)” said Felicia McCoy, whose six kids were all born at Atlanta Medical Center.

“It was walking distance. It was faster for the trauma in this area. Now, everyone has converted to Grady. Now Grady is overcrowded. So now you spend more time sitting at Grady,” McCoy said.

Starting Oct. 23, Grady will have more 182 inpatient beds online to help meet the demand, according to the hospital spokesperson.

Funding for the new patient beds was greenlit by Gov. Brian Kemp from the American Rescue Plan Act, money allocated to the state from a federal coronavirus relief package.

Kemp was openly critical of the American Rescue Plan Act before it passed through Congress.

On Monday, Atlanta News First reached out to Wellstar, who in 2022 said the closure of the hospital was for financial reasons.

“We are committed to a thoughtful process to determine the best use for the future of these sites. We continue to talk with members of the community and evaluate potential solutions. We do not currently have plans for the sites and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community,” a Wellstar spokesperson said in a statement.

