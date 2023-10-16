3-Degree Guarantee
Searching for solutions: DeKalb CEO to meet with LifeLine to tackle animal shelter overcrowding

The shelter said in September they were taking care of more than 650 dogs, the most ever housed at once.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is calling for a meeting with the organization that manages the DeKalb County Animal Services facility to address overcrowding.

Last month, those who manage the shelter said they’re in desperate need of the community to adopt or foster dogs.

In July, the shelter, which is run by LifeLine Animal Project, said for the first time in a decade, they’re being forced to euthanize dogs to create more space.

“When we have to put down animals, it just breaks our heart, this is a heartbreaking time for us,” Tiki Artist with Lifeline Animal Project said in July.

“I’m not looking for a culprit. I’m looking for solutions to a problem,” Thurmond said Monday.

That’s why Thurmond says he’s meeting with LifeLine Animal Project on Wednesday to better understand the challenges the shelter faces.

“We have to get in front of the problem,” said Thurmond.

The county also announced a $10 million plan to address the issue.

The plan includes $200,000 to help owners care for their pets, $223,000 for “cages and an upgraded camera system,” $144,000 for a mobile veterinary clinic, among other outreach programs.

Atlanta News First reached out to LifeLine about the upcoming meeting. They declined to comment.

Thurmond said the county also wants to hear from other elected leaders and the public to help find a long-term solution.

“Create an opportunity for the public to share their concerns and ideas and hopefully help us come up with a comprehensive strategy,” said Thurmond.

