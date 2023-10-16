WATCH LIVE: Assembly Atlanta providing a new catalyst for film production

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Assembly Atlanta covers more than 135 acres and is being built at the site of the former General Motors Assembly plant, which was a major producer of cars in the Atlanta area.

Assembly Studios provides 250,000 square feet of stage space and includes productions offices, warehouses, mill space, and everything television and film productions need. Long-term plans for Assembly Atlanta include spaces to eat, sleep, and play; hotels, restaurants, conference space and more.

Assembly Atlanta is expected to create thousands of jobs, providing opportunities for local talent and supporting the surrounding communities. There are more than 400 film and studio projects produced in Georgia each year.

A 140-foot LED Iconic Tower will soon stand at Assembly Atlanta with a digital display used for announcements and advertisements. The bridge that will remain on the Assembly Atlanta property was used by GM employees in days past to access the job site.

The main road on the Assembly Atlanta property is called Assembly Boulevard and serves as a divide between Assembly Studios and public space.

