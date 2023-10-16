3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH LIVE: Assembly Atlanta providing a new catalyst for film production

Production facilities are housed on the site of Doraville’s old General Motors assembly plant.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Assembly Atlanta covers more than 135 acres and is being built at the site of the former General Motors Assembly plant, which was a major producer of cars in the Atlanta area.

Assembly Studios provides 250,000 square feet of stage space and includes productions offices, warehouses, mill space, and everything television and film productions need. Long-term plans for Assembly Atlanta include spaces to eat, sleep, and play; hotels, restaurants, conference space and more.

Assembly Atlanta is expected to create thousands of jobs, providing opportunities for local talent and supporting the surrounding communities. There are more than 400 film and studio projects produced in Georgia each year.

A 140-foot LED Iconic Tower will soon stand at Assembly Atlanta with a digital display used for announcements and advertisements. The bridge that will remain on the Assembly Atlanta property was used by GM employees in days past to access the job site.

The main road on the Assembly Atlanta property is called Assembly Boulevard and serves as a divide between Assembly Studios and public space.

FULL COVERAGE: Learn more about Assembly Atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
Second suspect named in search for abducted Georgia girls
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade celebrates diversity and inclusion
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

Maynard Jackson made history on Oct. 16, 1973, when he was elected mayor of Atlanta.
ATLVault: Maynard Jackson made American history, 50 years ago
Maynard Jackson elected Atlanta mayor 50 years ago, Oct. 16, 1973
Maynard Jackson elected Atlanta mayor 50 years ago, Oct. 16, 1973
Bradley Coleman vigil
Murder trial set to begin for slain Gwinnett County football coach
Murder trial for slain football coach begins