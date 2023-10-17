3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

Georgia Powerball ticket.
Georgia Powerball ticket.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lucky Georgian is waking up a millionaire.

A ticket matching five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Georgia. Two other lucky players in the state won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

The winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, are 2, 27, 31, 44, 64 and the Powerball is 18.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicks off in Georgia today. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting
police
Girl and man dead in separate metro Atlanta shootings

Latest News

Movie filmed at The Manley Firm
Marietta business serves as backdrop for Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro movie
Samuel Lawrence
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
The family of Samuel Lawrence, 1 of 10 Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year,...
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy
Applications for a housing voucher program are now open in Georgia. The program will help...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia