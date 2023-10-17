3 killed, including child, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people died in DeKalb County, including a child, on Monday afternoon, according to DeKalb County police. They said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Briarcliff Road around 3:15 p.m. and found three people dead.

Sagamore Hills Elementary School principal Karen Williams sent a letter home to parents about a student’s death saying in part that the tragic loss is difficult to hear. She said counselors would be on campus to provide support.

“I ask that you keep the family, students and staff in your thoughts,” Williams wrote.

The identities of the deceased have not been released and police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the suicide crisis line at 988. For more information, click here.

