Atlanta’s first AI supermarket set to open in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is opening Tuesday in Chamblee.

The store is called Green Picks Market, and everything is done using a smartphone. Customers will access the store using a smartphone app, scanning a unique QR code to begin their transaction. The technology autonomously tracks each product’s placement, movement, and location, offering customers a convenient shopping journey with no lines or checkout process. Receipts are swiftly provided through the app and email.

Green Picks Market focuses on healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free foods. Their diverse range includes organic produce, vegan options, deli meats, frozen goods, a bakery section, automated coffee machines, and a selection of ready-to-eat meals.

Green Picks Market will have its grand opening on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at its Attiva Peachtree location on Peachtree Boulevard. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you want to try your hand at AI grocery shopping, go to your phone’s app store, download the Green Picks Market app and set up your account.

At Green Picks, your shopping journey begins solely through the app-generated QR code – exclusive for our valued... Posted by Green Picks Market on Monday, August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.