Boys and Girls Club gets 225 new pairs of shoes

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County was filled with many smiling faces on Monday night.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with Crocs to give away free shoes to more than 220 staff and kids. The children range between six and 18 years old.

“We’ve donated 1400 pairs of Crocs across Boys and Girls Club throughout our footprint and we were so excited to have this opportunity to do it here in Atlanta and come down here to Henry County and partner up with the Boys and Girls Club,” said Academy Sports and Outdoors Senior Region Market Specialist Cody Reid.

Kids like 10-year-old Kaylani Santiago are happy for their gift, but more so for some of their peers who really need them.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Ebony McClendon said, “We serve a variety of kids throughout Henry County, with all different backgrounds, with all different incomes and you never really know when kids are in need of things. So this has really been a blessing to provide a safe shoe that they can wear.”

“That huge word equity comes to mind,” said Jennifer Livingston. “Making sure that everyone has the same pair of shoes on and is comfortable and has a pair of shoes right at bare minimum, I think is phenomenal.”

