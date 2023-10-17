3-Degree Guarantee
Chick-fil-A releases first-ever cookbook, Atlanta nonprofit featured

Cookbook aimed at raising food insecurity awareness, reducing food waste
Second Helpings Atlanta provided the recipe for waffle potato fry frittata.
Second Helpings Atlanta provided the recipe for waffle potato fry frittata.(Chick-fil-A)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever cookbook, aimed at bringing awareness to those experiencing food insecurity and reducing food waste.

The cookbook, called “Extra Helpings,” is a free online cookbook. Chick-fil-A representatives said the cookbook is inspired by Chick-fil-A Shared Table, the eatery’s food donation program. It features 26 recipes that repurpose Chick-fil-A menu items.

11 nonprofits across the United States and Canada are also featured in the recipes. One of them is Second Helpings Atlanta.

Second Helpings Atlanta provided the recipe for waffle potato fry frittata, which calls for Chick-fil-A’s famous waffle fries. It serves four people.

What ingredients are needed for the recipe?

  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 2 tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil
  • Half a cup of diced yellow onions
  • Half a teaspoon of kosher salt
  • One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper
  • 1 medium Chick-fil-A waffle fries, roughly chopped
  • 6 large eggs, beaten

How do you make the waffle potato fry frittata?

  1. Melt butter and oil in a skillet over medium heat
  2. Add onions, salt and pepper and sauté for five minutes until soft
  3. Add fries and sauté for three minutes
  4. Distribute evenly and lower heat to medium-low
  5. Pour in eggs and shake pan gently to distribute and use a spatula to lift edges to allow raw egg to roll towards edges to cook
  6. When nearly cooked, cover with a lid and let steam for one minute to finish cooking
  7. Put on a larger plate and serve immediately

To see more recipes in the cookbook, click here.

Along with the cookbook, Chick-fil-A is also donating $1 million to address food insecurity in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

