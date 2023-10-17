DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and after school to help with a shortage.

Mr. Exavier Frazier is currently a dual employee and works as the Stone Mill Elementary media center administrator with an additional role driving the school bus.

“They gave us the opportunity and I said ‘Why not?’ I had to do it,” Frazier said.

Frazier has been an educator for the county for over 20 years and has been driving for a few months.

He had to undergo intense training beforehand, despite already having a CDL license and truck driving experience.

“This is something you have to want to do, you can’t just wake up one day and say I guess I’ll drive a school bus to make money,” he said.

DeKalb County Schools is still hiring more bus drivers and the information can be found on their website.

