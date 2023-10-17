3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage

DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and after school to help with a shortage.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and after school to help with a shortage.

Mr. Exavier Frazier is currently a dual employee and works as the Stone Mill Elementary media center administrator with an additional role driving the school bus.

“They gave us the opportunity and I said ‘Why not?’ I had to do it,” Frazier said.

Frazier has been an educator for the county for over 20 years and has been driving for a few months.

He had to undergo intense training beforehand, despite already having a CDL license and truck driving experience.

“This is something you have to want to do, you can’t just wake up one day and say I guess I’ll drive a school bus to make money,” he said.

DeKalb County Schools is still hiring more bus drivers and the information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
13-year-old Caden Harris finished his requirements through his online accredited private school...
Georgia 13-year-old graduates high school through online private school
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting

Latest News

The store helps breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras,...
Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras
DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and...
DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage
Five of the nine school board member positions are up for grabs, and four of the races are...
Voters to decide several Atlanta Board of Education seats this November | Everything you need to know
Five of the nine school board member positions are up for grabs, and four of the races are...
Voters to decide several Atlanta Board of Education seats this November