Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Samuel Lawrence, one of ten Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year, is planning to release a detailed report from a private autopsy they commissioned.

The autopsy was conducted after a separate autopsy by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the results of which have not yet been released to the public.

Lawrence, 34, was first arrested in December of 2022 for second-degree arson, but eight months later, he still had not been formally charged.

Four days before his death, in a 12-page hand-written federal complaint, Lawrence detailed conditions inside the Fulton County Jail, alleging he was routinely beaten by other inmates and that jailers did little to stop it. He claimed jailers would sometimes use excessive force to get him into his cell, a place he wanted to avoid because of the beatings.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson would not comment on the case because of the pending litigation.

In a press conference several weeks ago, Lawrence’s father had a message for Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

Lawrence’s family has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

