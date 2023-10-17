First Alert Forecast: Cold start to a beautiful Fall afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the coats again this morning as we are starting a touch cooler in the low to mid 40s.

Through the day expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thankfully today won’t be near as windy as yesterday with just a calm breeze in the forecast.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s before heading into the 70s tomorrow afternoon with sunshine continuing.

Clouds will increase through the day Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring widespread rain and maybe a few storms through the day Friday.

Due to the chance for widespread rain, which could impact the morning commute, we have issued a First Alert for Friday.

Behind the front, temperatures won’t drastically drop, but give us a beautiful and comfortable weekend.

Morning lows will drop near 50 and highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend.

We continue the nice weather into the start of next work week.

