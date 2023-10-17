FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Returning to the 70s Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a beautiful afternoon across north Georgia; plenty of sunshine has allowed for temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies tonight will have the opposite impact--prepare for chilly conditions as temperatures dip to the mid to upper 40s overnight. Locations at higher elevation could experience a little frost as winds are lighter tonight and lows in those locations will slide towards the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will shift and come out of the south tomorrow and that will help us warm towards 70° across most of the area. Clouds increase by Thursday and while a stray sprinkle is possible it appears that most of us will remain dry and mostly cloudy.

A cold front will approach our area overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. While there will not be a major temperature drop behind the front we do expect widespread rain to put a damper to at least your morning plans. A FIRST ALERT is in place for Friday. While a few showers are possible early afternoon it looks like the second half of the day will be much drier than the morning commute.

The weekend looks gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

First Alert for scattered rain Friday (Atlanta News First)

