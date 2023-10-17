3-Degree Guarantee
Haralson County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who allegedly threatened to burn house down

Joseph Roger Burns is wanted out of Haralson County, according to the sheriff's office.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly threatened to burn a house down.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph Roger Burns assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her home on the 600 block of Nitra Road. The sheriff’s office and the Haralson County Fire Department responded to the home just after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. The fire department put out the flames.

The sheriff’s office said Burns allegedly broke into the house and hit his ex-girlfriend several times. He also set a fire in the house’s kitchen near where the woman’s child, who has special needs, was sleeping, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said the woman escaped the home with her child, but “Burns came out and struck her in the head several more times in front of witnesses.” He then ran into nearby woods when he heard sirens, according to law enforcement.

Burns is wanted for first degree arson, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, battery, burglary and criminal trespass. He is described as a 31-year-old white man, 5′9, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 646-2011.

