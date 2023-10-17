3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say

Latest News

Downed signs and crashes plague Atlantic Station’s 16th Street exit
Downed signs and crashes plague Atlantic Station’s 16th Street exit
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy report
Autopsy: Fulton Co. inmate found unresponsive in cell in August was strangled to death
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set