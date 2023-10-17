3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Marietta business serves as backdrop for Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro movie

Reptile production crews spent four days at The Manley Firm.
Movie filmed at The Manley Firm
Movie filmed at The Manley Firm(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 400 movie and studio productions are produced in Georgia each year. Big-scale productions happen all over the state.

One of those movies, Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake, just dropped on Netflix. It was partially filmed in Cobb County’s Marietta.

Scouts for Reptile wanted a retro vibe, which they found with The Manley Firm. But instead of a law firm, the building was turned into a real estate company. The production company paid to take over the property for four days.

“There’s hardly a day that goes by in Marietta that you don’t see a film crew set up somewhere. I mean at least weekly,” said Shelia Manely, business manager for The Manely Firm. “I can count on one hand five people that I know who have had filming either in their offices or in their homes.”

Manley says they had a pleasant experience with the movie-making process and they’d do it again, even though the production company threw them a curve ball. Manley called it a plot twist.

“We got a call about 10 o’clock and they said, we want to break out the front window. Then we were like what? And they said they promised they’d have it boarded up immediately after and replace within 24 hours after and they did.”

Due to a nondisclosure, Manley couldn’t talk dollar amounts but said movie-making helps to offset costs.

The city of Marietta also generates money from movie-making. Parks and Recreation Director Richard Buss says they issue on average about 35 permits for filming per year, but he says local businesses are the ones that really profit.

“We have three or four churches that always provide parking. They’ll be there for four days with the base camp,” said Buss.

According to the governor’s office, 2022 saw a new record. The film and television industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia last year alone.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicks off in Georgia today. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting
police
Girl and man dead in separate metro Atlanta shootings

Latest News

Samuel Lawrence
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
The family of Samuel Lawrence, 1 of 10 Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year,...
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy
Applications for a housing voucher program are now open in Georgia. The program will help...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia