Marietta business serves as backdrop for Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro movie

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 400 movie and studio productions are produced in Georgia each year. Big-scale productions happen all over the state.

One of those movies, Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake, just dropped on Netflix. It was partially filmed in Cobb County’s Marietta.

Scouts for Reptile wanted a retro vibe, which they found with The Manley Firm. But instead of a law firm, the building was turned into a real estate company. The production company paid to take over the property for four days.

“There’s hardly a day that goes by in Marietta that you don’t see a film crew set up somewhere. I mean at least weekly,” said Shelia Manely, business manager for The Manely Firm. “I can count on one hand five people that I know who have had filming either in their offices or in their homes.”

Manley says they had a pleasant experience with the movie-making process and they’d do it again, even though the production company threw them a curve ball. Manley called it a plot twist.

“We got a call about 10 o’clock and they said, we want to break out the front window. Then we were like what? And they said they promised they’d have it boarded up immediately after and replace within 24 hours after and they did.”

Due to a nondisclosure, Manley couldn’t talk dollar amounts but said movie-making helps to offset costs.

The city of Marietta also generates money from movie-making. Parks and Recreation Director Richard Buss says they issue on average about 35 permits for filming per year, but he says local businesses are the ones that really profit.

“We have three or four churches that always provide parking. They’ll be there for four days with the base camp,” said Buss.

According to the governor’s office, 2022 saw a new record. The film and television industry spent $4.4 billion in Georgia last year alone.

