Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beth Harvey remembers trying on her wig she calls “Jennifer Aniston” for the very first time, just a few months ago.

“I was petrified. I was like deer in the headlights when I first came here,” said Harvey.

The blonde highlights on the wig, she says, remind her of the celebrity’s hair from the 90′s.

“It’s not even the same hair color I used to have, so you can really venture into being as daring as you want,” she said.

Harvey is one of thousands of women coming to the East Cobb shop The Wig Dr. as they battle a life-altering illness.

Many are forced to go through chemotherapy or get a mastectomy.

“A lot of women have shared with me they lose themselves in this process. I don’t know who I am anymore. I look in the mirror and I don’t see me. I see a sick person,” said Dr. Erica Gamble, owner of The Wig Dr.

For the past nine years, Dr. Gamble has offered her customers beautiful wigs and custom fittings.

Now, she’s creating a one-stop-shop to serve all of their beauty needs, helping breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras, swimwear, and compression sleeves.

“They’re hearing that they may lose their hair. They’re hearing that they may lose a breast. They’re hearing reconstruction surgery. They’re hearing that they might need certain types of bras, all of those things can create anxiety and stress,” said Dr. Gamble.

Dr. Gamble hopes to make a difficult journey for her clients feel seamless.

“It’s really hard to feel like a woman with your friends, be treated how you’re always treated with your friends, a partner, a spouse, or whoever. So, you kind of need to do what makes you feel most comfortable,” said Harvey.

