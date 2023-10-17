3-Degree Guarantee
Murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb deputies captured, officials say

DeKalb County police said Nicholas is a suspect in a June 22 homicide that happened on Woodbend Drive.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb County deputies last week has been captured, the U.S. Marshals office said.

DeKalb County police said sheriff’s office deputies responded to the area of Juliette Road around 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 searching for murder suspect Demetrius Nicholas. Nicholas fired at the deputies before fleeing into the woods. Police said the wooded area was searched and Nicholas was not found.

The search left a small Stone Mountain community on edge for the past several days while officers warned residents to remain vigilant.

The Georgia State Patrol SWAT, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce took Nicholas into custody Tuesday morning. The circumstances around his capture were not immediately known.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Demetrius Nicholas
Demetrius Nicholas(ANF)

