3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of ‘highly concerning’ aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

The Pentagon shared videos of Chinese pilots flying dangerously close to U.S. jets.
The Pentagon shared videos of Chinese pilots flying dangerously close to U.S. jets.
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released footage of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that have occurred in the last two years — more than the total amount over the previous decade and part of a trend U.S. military officials called concerning.

The photos and video were released in advance of a soon-to-be issued annual report by the Pentagon on the China’s military power and the security threats it may pose to partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The Pentagon has tried for years to posture itself to be ready for a potential conflict with China over Taiwan even as it now finds itself supporting allies in two hot wars, Ukraine in Europe and Israel in the Middle East.

Admiral John Acquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday that despite the U.S. surging carrier strike groups and amphibious ships to support Israel, and now almost 20 months of war in Ukraine, the command has what it needs to deter China.

“I haven’t had one piece of equipment or force structure depart” his command, he said, referring to ships, aircraft and military units. “We have been taking a number of steps to strengthen our commitment to the region, strengthen our deterrence in the region and we will continue to do that.”

The officials said the Chinese flights were risky and aggressive in nature, but stopped short of calling most of them unsafe — a specific term that is used only in the most egregious cases. Still the officials said it was important to release the footage and call out the behavior because they said it was part of a larger trend of regional intimidation by China that could accidentally lead to conflict.

“All of these examples we’ve released today underscore the coercive intent of (China) by engaging in behaviors particularly in international airspace,” said Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. “The bottom line is that in many cases, this type of operational behavior can cause active and dangerous accidents” and can lead inadvertently to conflict, Ratner said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
13-year-old Caden Harris finished his requirements through his online accredited private school...
Georgia 13-year-old graduates high school through online private school
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting

Latest News

The store helps breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras,...
Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras
DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and...
DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage
"Free Palestine" was written on the Alpha Epsilon Phi frat house at Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech Jewish fraternity house vandalized
Safe driving in school zones
Georgia lawmakers look to address school zone enforcement problems
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Trump is appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case