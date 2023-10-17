3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Suspect follows elderly women to car at Gwinnett restaurant, robs them

Suspect wanted in robbery outside Burger King
Suspect wanted in robbery outside Burger King(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Gwinnett, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two elderly women at a fast-food restaurant in Lawrenceville.

The incident happened on Oct. 8, around 8:40 a.m., at the Burger King on Duluth Highway, near Breckenridge Blvd. A male is seen on surveillance video walking into the restaurant, where he sat upwards of 45 minutes inside a booth.

The video shows two women exit the restaurant and walk to a vehicle in the parking lot. According to police, the suspect followed the women into the parking lot. The video shows the male get into the back seat of the victim’s vehicle.

The women told police the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. He got about $100 from the women, according to a police report.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic male wearing an LA Dodgers hat with a decal on the bill.  He had a black jacket, blue, black, and white plaid pants, and had a crossbody bag on.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

