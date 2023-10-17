3-Degree Guarantee
Pride grand marshal forging path forward for substance abuse recovery

Inclusive Recovery provides specialized care for those in the LGBTQ community battling substance abuse and addiction.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, Danielle Bonanno was featured as a grand marshal for the Atlanta Pride Parade.

Bonanno is president of Athens Pride and Queer Collective. She also is the founder of Inclusive Recovery, which provides specialized care for those in the LGBTQ community battling substance abuse and addiction.

“I do have a voice and that’s really humbling that people want to hear it,” said Bonanno, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

Bonanno forged a path forward for those struggling to come to terms with their addiction and identity.

It’s a struggle she knows firsthand.

“I lived in survival mode and I felt like I would ne er be able to be visible as a trans woman. That my voice would never matter, that my voice would never be heard,” Bonanno said.

Bonanno said she left her home at 16 years old. She found herself homeless and fell into sex work.

In 2017, she pushed herself into relief and recovery.

Bonanno is now Community Engagement Specialist at Acceptance Recovery Center in Athens.

“She gives me hope. She reminds me that I’m strong, that I can do anything. Just by living her life the way that she does,” said Jacki Cosper, who is living at the center.

Cosper, who has been clean since February, said she credits Bonanno for helping her find relief.

“I was so lost. There’s was times I just didn’t want to live,” Cosper recounted.

Acceptance Recovery Center, founded in 2015, provides sober housing, drug testing, case management, and free access to healthcare to those battling substance abuse issues.

“We’re taking something that has lived a hard life and deserves another chance to be rehabilitated and loved and cared for,” said Brandy Anderson, founder.

Bonanno said she is proof that recovery is possible.

“It just goes to show how powerful recovery is and it’s never too late to change your life,” said Bonanno.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

