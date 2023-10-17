Rep. Jim Jordan loses U.S. House speakership bid in Tuesday vote

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who has been a fierce critic of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, lost his bid to become the new U.S. House speaker.

In tallies from the House floor, 20 Republicans cast votes for other colleagues, ensuring Jordan would not win on this initial ballot.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York was his party’s candidate for Speaker. He enjoyed unanimous support of his party, garnering 212 votes to Jordan’s 200. Neither candidate reached the required majority needed to elect a new House speaker.

Two weeks ago, California Republican Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker in American history to be ousted from his leadership position. McCarthy voted for Jordan during Tuesday’s roll call.

This story is developing.

