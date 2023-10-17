SAG-AFTRA encourages actors to ‘stand strong’ during ongoing labor strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA_ have been on strike are 93 days, and on Monday night leaders told Atlanta News First that they are sticking to the picket lines until they get a fair deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

On Monday SAG-AFTRA and its members held a rally in southwest Atlanta to talk about the strike and keep the spotlight on what needs to change.

“It is within view, we will get there, and all we have to do to get there is stand strong and stand united,” National Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree said Monday.

Crabtree has been working to get fair contract deals for actors and performers in the television and film industry in Atlanta and across the nation since July.

He said the industry is changing but the contracts for the people driving its success are not.

“That’s why things like minimum wage to keep up with inflation, something that addresses the streaming situation and the inability for actors to make a living while working on streaming shows, and also artificial intelligence are major factors in this,” Crabtree said.

Donald Love Jr. is a stuntman who spoke to Atlanta News First at the event. He’s been a member of SAG-AFTRA for the last three years and he said the last three months have not been easy.

“Some people have fallen into depression and meds, etcetera that I’ve known both stuntmen and stunt women. It’s just been rough on all of us,” SAG-AFTRA Stuntman, Donald Love Jr. said.

Crabtree said last Wednesday he was in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) CEOs to discuss a way forward.

Crabtree says SAG-AFTRA adjusted their proposal but ultimately the CEO’s walked away from the negotiating table.

“My basic message to them is we have to be talking for anything to happen and walking away from the table doesn’t help us get the industry back to work.”

Leaders of SAG-AFTRA did not give a timeline on when they think a deal will be reached but they say they are hoping it happens before the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.