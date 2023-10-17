3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Some female frogs play dead to avoid mating with males, study finds

Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.
Some female frogs fake their own deaths to dodge unwanted male attention, study finds.(AndreaObzerova via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Researchers say some female frogs may fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male advances.

According to a study published in the Royal Society, researchers found that some female European common frogs employ a few different tactics to avoid mating, including rotating their bodies and engaging in tonic immobility - or death feigning.

The female frogs essentially fake their own death to dodge mating for survival purposes, the study shared.

During mating events, several males cling to the female, who then cannot get rid of the unwanted males, which can lead to their death.

“It seems that females of explosive breeding frogs have no means to reject the unwanted males,” researchers said. Therefore, the females turn to such tactics.

The behaviors were significantly associated with smaller female body size, and smaller females were more successful in escaping.

“Our observations show that females in explosive breeding frogs may not be as passive and helpless as previously thought,” researchers said.

Tonic immobility as a tactic to avoid mating or male harassment has been observed in a handful of species, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
13-year-old Caden Harris finished his requirements through his online accredited private school...
Georgia 13-year-old graduates high school through online private school
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting

Latest News

The store helps breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras,...
Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras
DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and...
DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage
Outrage over what many believed was an Israeli strike flared across the region, a day before...
Effects of Israel war in the United States
The photos provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office show Raymond Gomez, Jonathan Arista and...
3 face federal charges in bizarre South Florida kidnapping plot
Five of the nine school board member positions are up for grabs, and four of the races are...
Voters to decide several Atlanta Board of Education seats this November | Everything you need to know