South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson to close Monday, airport says

The parking lot will close so crews can prepare to begin construction of Phase 1 of the new...
The parking lot will close so crews can prepare to begin construction of Phase 1 of the new South Parking Deck.(Atlanta News First)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Economy Parking Lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will close starting Monday, according to the airport.

The parking lot will close so crews can prepare to begin construction of Phase 1 of the new South Parking Deck. The airport estimates the project will be completed by late 2026.

Passengers can still park at the West Deck, Select Deck and Park Ride lots. The airport will also add more staffing and signage to “address public concerns.”

The new South Deck will include 6,700 parking spots, ticketless entry and exit and a bridge to the domestic terminal, according to the airport.

