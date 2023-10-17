Want to list your property as a Georgia filming location? Here’s how.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are thousands of properties listed across the Peach State that can be used as filming locations.

But what if you’re interested in adding your property to the ever-growing list?

What are the requirements for getting your property listed as a filming location?

You must either be the owner of the property or have permission from the owner to lease the property for production

Properties that are currently for sale will not be accepted

If there is drastic remodeling being done, those interested are asked to wait until work is done before submitting

What do you need to submit your property to be a filming location?

Those interested in submitting their property need to have a few things before submitting their property.

Those include:

A good photo overview of the property, including exterior, interior and street shots

Photos of assets, like a pool or barn

A description of the property, including a descriptive title and detail for the listing, like square footage, year built, and special features, among others

What you should do and not do to get your property listed?

Do shoot wide and from multiple angles

Do concentrate on the unique features and rooms of the property

Do properly rotate images before submitting

Do not submit old, dark, poorly focused photos or ones that are too small or low-resolution

Do not include photos taken in inclement weather, like rain or snow

Do not include staged photos highlighting people or pets

Do not submit property through a location service company or agent

Once approved, the property will be listed on Georgia’s publicly viewable database.

For more information, including where to submit your property, click here.

