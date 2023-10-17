Want to list your property as a Georgia filming location? Here’s how.

There are several things to know before you submit your property as a filming location in the...
There are several things to know before you submit your property as a filming location in the Peach State.(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are thousands of properties listed across the Peach State that can be used as filming locations.

But what if you’re interested in adding your property to the ever-growing list?

What are the requirements for getting your property listed as a filming location?

  • You must either be the owner of the property or have permission from the owner to lease the property for production
  • Properties that are currently for sale will not be accepted
  • If there is drastic remodeling being done, those interested are asked to wait until work is done before submitting

What do you need to submit your property to be a filming location?

Those interested in submitting their property need to have a few things before submitting their property.

Those include:

  • A good photo overview of the property, including exterior, interior and street shots
  • Photos of assets, like a pool or barn
  • A description of the property, including a descriptive title and detail for the listing, like square footage, year built, and special features, among others

What you should do and not do to get your property listed?

  • Do shoot wide and from multiple angles
  • Do concentrate on the unique features and rooms of the property
  • Do properly rotate images before submitting
  • Do not submit old, dark, poorly focused photos or ones that are too small or low-resolution
  • Do not include photos taken in inclement weather, like rain or snow
  • Do not include staged photos highlighting people or pets
  • Do not submit property through a location service company or agent

Once approved, the property will be listed on Georgia’s publicly viewable database.

For more information, including where to submit your property, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy report

Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy report

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Rebekka Schramm
The family of Samuel Lawrence, one of ten Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year, is planning to release a detailed report from the autopsy that was conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assembly Atlanta

Assembly Studios consulted the Georgia Film Office to determine which architectural...

WATCH LIVE: Assembly Studios unveils 19 different state-of-the-art sound stages for filmmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tori Cooper
There are 19 differently-sized sound stages at Assembly Studios, and the building allows creators to have full control of the environment.

News

Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

Public Safety

Demetrius Nicholas

Murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb deputies captured, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
DeKalb County police said sheriff’s office deputies responded to the area of Juliette Road around 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 searching for murder suspect Demetrius Nicholas.

Latest News

News

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...

Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
Applications will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight to Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Public Safety

Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen

Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
Gwinnett County police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday night near Norcross.

News

Movie filmed at The Manley Firm

Marietta business serves as backdrop for Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro movie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Don Shipman
Reptile starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake, just dropped on Netflix, and it was partially filmed in Marietta.

News

Georgia Powerball ticket.

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey
One lucky Georgian is waking up a millionaire!

News

Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.

Atlanta's first AI supermarket set to open in Chamblee

Updated: 7 hours ago
Atlanta's first AI supermarket set to open in Chamblee

News

The family of Samuel Lawrence, 1 of 10 Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year,...

Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy

Updated: 7 hours ago
Family of dead Fulton County inmate to release full autopsy