3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment

Tina Deeg recently enjoyed her wedding day thanks to an experimental breast cancer treatment. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - It’s been two years since Tina Deeg learned she had stage four metastatic breast cancer.

As the cancer progressed, she found out she would likely lose her hair if she started an aggressive form of chemotherapy, something that was especially worrisome because she was just months from walking down the aisle at her wedding.

“Every woman dreams of styling their hair and having a beautiful dress. I just wanted to have a normal life,” Deeg said.

That’s when she went to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Her oncologist, Dr. Malinda West, said she has been responding very well to immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker.

“She’s had a tremendous response with the tumor-shrinking and I hope that we get to that no evidence of disease timepoint here soon,” West said. “She has had stable side effects that she’s acclimated really well to and don’t impact any of her daily life.”

Deeg has not only responded well to the treatment but she ended up walking down the aisle with a full head of hair, a goal she wasn’t always sure she would be able to reach.

“When I came up from downstairs getting my hair done to look at everything outside … It was everything I ever dreamed of,” Deeg said.

She celebrated her day alongside West who quickly became part of her support team.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and to be included,” West said.

According to Deeg, she plans to stay on the treatment plan for as long as it keeps working.

She encourages anyone struggling with their treatment options to advocate for themselves.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Another election day is just around the corner for Georgia.
Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday. Here are other important dates to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
13-year-old Caden Harris finished his requirements through his online accredited private school...
Georgia 13-year-old graduates high school through online private school
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting

Latest News

The store helps breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras,...
Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras
DeKalb County Schools is encouraging teachers to consider working as bus drivers before and...
DeKalb County schools hiring teachers to help with bus driver shortage
The photos provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office show Raymond Gomez, Jonathan Arista and...
3 face federal charges in bizarre South Florida kidnapping plot
Five of the nine school board member positions are up for grabs, and four of the races are...
Voters to decide several Atlanta Board of Education seats this November | Everything you need to know
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead