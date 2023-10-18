5 arrested in connection with shooting near University of West Georgia, police say

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carrollton police said five men were arrested in connection with a Tuesday shooting just blocks from the University of West Georgia campus.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 1201 Maple St. and found more than 40 shell casings and bullet fragments.

Further investigation revealed bullets hit three residences, including one on the university campus. A search of an apartment at 333 Foster Street revealed five guns, seven ounces of marijuana and “other items used in the illegal distribution of drugs.” One of the guns was stolen and another had been illegally modified to be fully automatic.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the shooting: Jordan Eric Bynum, 21; Jalen Jarod Jackson, 23; Daniel Lee Davis, 21; Jerome Marion Glover, 21; and Jomaurie Rashad Hester, 23.

All five have been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless conduct.

Additionally, Bynum has been charged with use of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jackson and Davis have both been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Davis has also been charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

According to police, the men were planning to sell marijuana during UWG’s homecoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.