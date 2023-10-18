Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrates 30 years of Pride

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Freedom Bands marches to the beat of their own drum — and they’ve been doing it for decades.

“To be in the parade, marching down the street, experiencing that emotion, is an incredible thing,” said Atlanta Freedom Bands member Cliff Norris.

The Atlanta Pride Parade was the starting point for Atlanta Freedom Bands.

“The band started with just the marching band in the Pride parade and since then, we have grown to have four different musical ensembles, over 100 people involved in the organization, people who represent all walks of life, all types of careers, genders, race,” said Norris.

The band’s founder Walter “Buz” Carr came up with the idea to create the Atlanta Freedom Bands in 1993 after finding the city’s parade had no marching band. The band marched for the first time in 1994.

“When they were just learning how to march as a band. Left. Right. Left. Right. To today, when we are doing a wide variety of music with a large number of people plus the visuals from the color guard. It is really an amazing accomplishment for this group of volunteers,” said Norris.

Norris joined in 1996.

“We welcome people of all musical levels. We help people rekindle their love of music,” said Norris, “Pride is probably the biggest thing that I feel. It is really an honor to represent our community in music.”

He has seen the band grow and evolve over the years. Every step taken, every note played an acknowledgment of the many resilient people who paved the way for the parade to be what it is today.

“We have marched through years of tragedy like when the Pulse shooting happened. We have marched through years of triumph,” said Norris, “It always brings tears to my eyes at some point along the route.”

