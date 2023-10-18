3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta News First, Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell tour Assembly Atlanta

There are 19 differently-sized sound stages at Assembly Studios, and the building allows creators to have full control of the environment.
By Tracye Hutchins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The vision for Assembly Atlanta has been about more than just television or movie production. It is part of a dream to showcase metro Atlanta, and the state of Georgia, while providing jobs and opportunities, especially for Georgians.

Atlanta News First anchor Tracye Hutchins got an inside look at how that vision is becoming clearer with Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell.

The last time Hutchins toured Assembly Atlanta with Howell was in August 2022. Now, it’s clear Assembly Studios, a component of Assembly Atlanta, is nearly complete.

Howell is like a kid in a candy store.

“The balconies just give you a view of things. It’s amazing, and this is New Orleans. I love it,” he said.

There are 19 soundstages across eight studio buildings. On the outside, moviemakers can use the facades to transport you to the French Quarter in New Orleans, Tribeca in New York or across the pond to Europe. Inside the sound stages, there are offices, wardrobe rooms, a massive makeup room and dressing rooms.

“There’s going to be a TV in every room, trust me. There are dressing rooms all the way along this front side,” Howell said.

All of it just steps away from the sound stage. Beyond the backlot is a crown jewel, atop one of two reflective buildings — a three story circular staircase ascends to the sixth floor. Behind it is translucent onyx that will be backlit — something Howell said can be seen from I-285 at night.

On the sixth floor is what’s become known as the “jewel box,” an indoor-outdoor space for film and television rap parties or private events, overlooking all of Assembly Atlanta.

“I’m excited because we’re honoring the past,” Howell said. “We’re creating a new and exciting future, and it’s going to create even more jobs than General Motors stood. I’m very excited about the livelihoods and what this is going to be able to do,” he said.

Howell said he thinks he’s been quoted as saying Assembly Atlanta will generate a billion dollars.

“I hope more than that, but we’ll see,” Howell said. “I think it’s going to be great for everybody.”

Gray Television is the parent company of Atlanta News First.

