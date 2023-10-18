3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police officers, firefighters undergo mental health training

This week, the city of Atlanta’s first responders are learning how to work with people going through a mental health crisis or addiction issues.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week, the city of Atlanta’s first responders are learning how to work with people going through a mental health crisis or addiction issues.

Twenty percent of 911 calls involve someone with a mental health crisis, according to a study by the American Psychological Association. That’s why Atlanta’s police chief says all first responders need to know how to identify a mental health crisis and how to de-escalate the situation so that things don’t get out of hand.

Just last month, an APD officer saved a man going through a mental health crisis who was threatening to jump from an overpass sign. The officer credited his training with knowing how to respond.

“We need to create more opportunities for access to care but for those who are faced with the challenge of being a front-line responder and having to identify the situation and knowing how to properly refer, that requires training,” said Lisa Porter, the director of community engagement for Humana.

Training also helps prevent violence. According to a report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely than the average person to be killed during a police interaction. That’s the last thing Chief Darin Schierbaum wants to see.

“It’s important for us because as we protect the 245 neighborhoods of Atlanta, we want to have compassion and care for every citizen that we encounter. And when you’re a department that last year alone responded to over 9,000 mental health emergencies right here in the city, this training is key to that. Last year, of that 9,000, less than 1% of that required an arrest, and less than 1% required any type of force to bring that person into custody,” said Chief Schierbaum.

Atlanta police officers train in mental health as much as they do in how to use their firearms. Officers are required to undergo 40 hours of crisis training.

