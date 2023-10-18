Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major crash on Interstate 285 has all eastbound lanes blocked just as the evening rush hour begins on Wednesday.

It happened just east of Buford Highway around 4:25 p.m. There is at least one vehicle on its side and several others involved. Some cars were getting by in the emergency lane.

Drivers should avoid the area and plan for an alternate route.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

