3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb

Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major crash on Interstate 285 has all eastbound lanes blocked just as the evening rush hour begins on Wednesday.

It happened just east of Buford Highway around 4:25 p.m. There is at least one vehicle on its side and several others involved. Some cars were getting by in the emergency lane.

Drivers should avoid the area and plan for an alternate route.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

Latest News

Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Rep. Jordan fails to get enough votes again
Rep. Jordan fails to get enough votes again
A large fire destroyed multiple apartments in Marietta on Wednesday.
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments