Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large fire destroyed an apartment building in Cobb County on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Atlanta News First chopper saw that flames tore through the roof of the two-story building and appeared to have damaged multiple units. There were several Marietta firefighters still on the scene.

It happened off Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting those impacted by the fire. Red Cross officials said the organization was told that several dozen people had been impacted by the fire.

“As of now, the Red Cross is assessing, and providing as needed, comfort kits, direct client assistance, and recovery planning to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

