Falcons prep for the Buccaneers in Tampa

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In week seven of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers for a division matchup.

#Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his mental approach after a game where he had a couple interceptions: "I don't think that's a mental approach...I think it's attention to detail..."



Added he feels like you learn from the mistakes but not dwell on the interceptions #DirtyBirds — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) October 18, 2023

Tampa Bay has won five of the last six meetings between these two teams.

"You are what you are. There's a reason we're 3-3. We have a big divisional opponent, going down to Tampa." Arthur Smith said the Falcons need to lock in and be better in the critical moments, taking care of the ball, too. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 18, 2023

Receiver Drake London is looking for a new milestone. With at least two receptions against the Buccaneers, London would become the second-fastest player in franchise history to record 100 receptions, trailing only Julio Jones.

Meanwhile, Tampa has had a resurgence of sorts with quarterback Baker Mayfield taking over for Tom Brady.

“He’s done really well,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “Obviously, he’s a talented player...he fits their scheme.”

In addition, the team announced the release of safety Jaylinn Hawkins. He started 16 games last year and was a fourth-round pick in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

