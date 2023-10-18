Falcons prep for the Buccaneers in Tampa
Atlanta sits at 3-3 on the year
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In week seven of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers for a division matchup.
Tampa Bay has won five of the last six meetings between these two teams.
Receiver Drake London is looking for a new milestone. With at least two receptions against the Buccaneers, London would become the second-fastest player in franchise history to record 100 receptions, trailing only Julio Jones.
Meanwhile, Tampa has had a resurgence of sorts with quarterback Baker Mayfield taking over for Tom Brady.
“He’s done really well,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “Obviously, he’s a talented player...he fits their scheme.”
In addition, the team announced the release of safety Jaylinn Hawkins. He started 16 games last year and was a fourth-round pick in 2020.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
