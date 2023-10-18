3-Degree Guarantee
Falcons prep for the Buccaneers in Tampa

Atlanta sits at 3-3 on the year
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In week seven of the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers for a division matchup.

Tampa Bay has won five of the last six meetings between these two teams.

Receiver Drake London is looking for a new milestone. With at least two receptions against the Buccaneers, London would become the second-fastest player in franchise history to record 100 receptions, trailing only Julio Jones.

Meanwhile, Tampa has had a resurgence of sorts with quarterback Baker Mayfield taking over for Tom Brady.

“He’s done really well,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “Obviously, he’s a talented player...he fits their scheme.”

In addition, the team announced the release of safety Jaylinn Hawkins. He started 16 games last year and was a fourth-round pick in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

