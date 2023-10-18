3-Degree Guarantee
Families call for changes at Fulton jail, county leaders looking for solutions

Tuesday morning Samuel Lawrence’s family, and their attorney, announced that a Fulton County autopsy report listed his death as a homicide.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lawrence is one of 10 inmates that have died at the Fulton County jail since the beginning of the year.

Just days before he was found unresponsive in his cell, Lawrence penned a letter to family describing being attacked by other inmates and said that jail guards allegedly did little to help.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Atlanta News First that Lawrence died from “asphyxiation due to strangulation.”

The family of Dayvion Blake, another inmate who died in the Fulton County Jail, is planning a separate press conference on Wednesday where they plan to request a formal investigation into his stabbing death at the same facility.

Chairman of the Fulton Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts says the county needs to find a solution ASAP.

Commissioners and Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat have been contemplating moving inmates for months to other facilities, including one out of state, and one in south Georgia. But no official action has been taken. The idea is that a smaller jail population will be easier to manage.

Pitts says he’s opposed to moving inmates out of Atlanta. But other commissioners are not.

“It makes no sense to me to transfer prisoners. It’s a hardship on them. It’s a hardship on their families. It’s a hardship on their legal representation,” Pitts said.

Pitts says Commissioners will continue discussing solutions and emergency funding during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

A group of local activists is also expected to show up for public comment at the Fulton Commission meeting on Wednesday. They plan to ask for the jail to be closed altogether.

The Fulton County Jail remains under a federal investigation into its alleged poor conditions.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

